The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Shares Sold by Pinnacle Associates Ltd.

Pinnacle Associates Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 335,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,019 shares during the period. Pinnacle Associates Ltd.’s holdings in E.W. Scripps were worth $1,841,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in E.W. Scripps in the third quarter valued at $34,000. FMR LLC lifted its stake in E.W. Scripps by 46.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,109 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 991 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in E.W. Scripps by 49.4% in the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,364 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in E.W. Scripps by 211.0% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 3,820 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.30% of the company’s stock.

Get E.W. Scripps alerts:

E.W. Scripps Trading Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:SSP opened at $7.69 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90. The company has a market capitalization of $650.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.98 and a beta of 2.11. The E.W. Scripps Company has a 52-week low of $4.85 and a 52-week high of $16.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $7.29 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.67.

Analyst Ratings Changes

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $566.53 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $567.00 million. E.W. Scripps had a positive return on equity of 6.56% and a negative net margin of 25.72%. On average, research analysts anticipate that The E.W. Scripps Company will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of E.W. Scripps in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on E.W. Scripps

About E.W. Scripps

(Free Report)

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local and national media brands. Its Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for E.W. Scripps Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for E.W. Scripps and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.