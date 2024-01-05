The Goldman Sachs Group Downgrades CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) to Sell

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a $195.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price target points to a potential downside of 3.82% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of CME Group from $215.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 26th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of CME Group in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on CME Group from $190.00 to $197.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on CME Group from $173.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on CME Group from $215.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $215.00.

CME Group stock opened at $202.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. CME Group has a 1 year low of $169.23 and a 1 year high of $223.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $212.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $204.38. The company has a market cap of $72.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.19, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 0.45.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.34 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 57.03% and a return on equity of 11.70%. Sell-side analysts predict that CME Group will post 9.15 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total value of $1,203,017.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 62,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,512,739.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other CME Group news, Director Bryan T. Durkin sold 5,560 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.37, for a total transaction of $1,203,017.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,452 shares in the company, valued at $13,512,739.24. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.33, for a total value of $64,899.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,719 shares in the company, valued at $5,347,461.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,489 shares of company stock worth $4,697,527 over the last quarter. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Power Corp of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of CME Group during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in CME Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. MayTech Global Investments LLC purchased a new stake in CME Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of CME Group by 65.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income and foreign currency trading services.

