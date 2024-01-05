The Goldman Sachs Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI)

The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on BBWI. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an in-line rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a neutral rating to an underweight rating and dropped their target price for the company from $41.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bath & Body Works from a buy rating to a hold rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Bath & Body Works from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $41.14.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bath & Body Works

Bath & Body Works Stock Performance

NYSE:BBWI opened at $43.44 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.69 and its 200-day moving average is $35.54. Bath & Body Works has a 52 week low of $27.30 and a 52 week high of $49.55. The firm has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.62, a P/E/G ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 1.82.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.13. Bath & Body Works had a net margin of 9.90% and a negative return on equity of 32.64%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.40 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bath & Body Works will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. Bath & Body Works’s payout ratio is currently 25.08%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bath & Body Works

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BBWI. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP grew its position in Bath & Body Works by 2,360.0% during the first quarter. Davidson Kempner Capital Management LP now owns 2,391,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,467,000 after buying an additional 2,293,904 shares during the period. Darsana Capital Partners LP bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the third quarter worth about $76,050,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the fourth quarter worth about $87,870,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Bath & Body Works during the first quarter worth about $84,383,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Bath & Body Works by 507.2% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,964,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,790,000 after purchasing an additional 1,641,108 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.31% of the company’s stock.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc operates a specialty retailer of home fragrance, body care, and soaps and sanitizer products. It sells its products under the Bath & Body Works, White Barn, and other brand names through retail stores and e-commerce sites located in the United States and Canada, as well as through international stores operated by partners under franchise, license, and wholesale arrangements.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.