The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) Shares Sold by Curated Wealth Partners LLC

Curated Wealth Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,272 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 331 shares during the quarter. Curated Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $989,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in Home Depot by 99,916.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 870,320,643 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $270,356,404,000 after purchasing an additional 869,450,462 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,381,828 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $6,005,347,000 after acquiring an additional 246,828 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 18,737,490 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $5,918,425,000 after acquiring an additional 1,698,402 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors boosted its position in shares of Home Depot by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 12,835,689 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $3,987,275,000 after acquiring an additional 2,388,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,740,875,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Get Home Depot alerts:

Home Depot Stock Up 0.1 %

HD stock opened at $338.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $320.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $315.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.37, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $274.26 and a fifty-two week high of $354.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $336.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.73, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Home Depot Dividend Announcement

Home Depot ( NYSE:HD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The home improvement retailer reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.75 by $0.06. Home Depot had a net margin of 10.22% and a return on equity of 1,339.65%. The firm had revenue of $37.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $37.59 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 15.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a dividend of $2.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $8.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is 53.66%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HD. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $306.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Home Depot from $356.00 to $387.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Home Depot from $303.00 to $299.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Oppenheimer reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $360.00 price target on shares of Home Depot in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Home Depot from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $344.39.

Read Our Latest Analysis on HD

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total transaction of $506,006.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares in the company, valued at $5,639,527.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, EVP William D. Bastek sold 1,612 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $313.90, for a total value of $506,006.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,639,527.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Kimberly R. Scardino sold 1,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $306.51, for a total value of $421,451.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,744 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,103.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 3,114 shares of company stock worth $966,456. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Home Depot Profile

(Free Report)

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It sells various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as facilities maintenance, repair, and operations products. The company also offers installation services for flooring, water heaters, bath, garage doors, cabinets, cabinet makeovers, countertops, sheds, furnaces and central air systems, and windows.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Depot Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Depot and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.