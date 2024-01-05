The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Shares Sold by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. trimmed its position in shares of The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report) by 62.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 31,084 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Macerich were worth $207,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,989,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,057,000 after purchasing an additional 136,337 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Macerich by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,909,711 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,643,000 after purchasing an additional 224,394 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Macerich by 193.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 19,709,004 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $222,120,000 after purchasing an additional 12,992,543 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 14,327,975 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $161,476,000 after acquiring an additional 855,355 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Macerich by 867.8% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,732,108 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $98,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,829,876 shares during the period. 90.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Macerich Stock Up 0.3 %
NYSE MAC opened at $14.94 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.96. The Macerich Company has a 12 month low of $8.77 and a 12 month high of $16.54.
Macerich Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 9th were issued a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. Macerich’s payout ratio is currently -43.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on MAC shares. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Macerich from $12.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $12.13.
Read Our Latest Research Report on MAC
Macerich Company Profile
Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust (REIT). As a leading owner, operator and developer of high-quality retail real estate in densely populated and attractive U.S. markets, Macerich's portfolio is concentrated in California, the Pacific Northwest, Phoenix/Scottsdale, and the Metro New York to Washington, DC corridor.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Macerich
- How to Use the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- Growth Stocks: What They Are, Examples and How to Invest
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- How to Invest in EV Charging Stations
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Macerich Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Macerich and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.