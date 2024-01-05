Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.

TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.

In other Tilly’s news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc acquired 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $8.42 per share, for a total transaction of $113,670.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,676,609.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, major shareholder Fund 1 Investments, Llc purchased 13,500 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 27th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $8.42 per share, with a total value of $113,670.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,237,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,676,609.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Seth R. Johnson sold 6,266 shares of Tilly’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.80, for a total value of $48,874.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 88,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $689,707.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have acquired 181,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,435,575 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 27.96% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.61.

Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.

