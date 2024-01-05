Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS) Receives $9.50 Consensus Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Tilly’s, Inc. (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the four brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $9.50.
TLYS has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Tilly’s from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 29th. Roth Capital cut shares of Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Roth Mkm lowered Tilly’s from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $8.50 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 4th.
View Our Latest Report on TLYS
Insider Buying and Selling at Tilly’s
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Tilly’s
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fund 1 Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Tilly’s by 13.6% during the 1st quarter. Fund 1 Investments LLC now owns 5,086,152 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,214,000 after purchasing an additional 607,757 shares during the last quarter. Shay Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tilly’s by 14.7% during the second quarter. Shay Capital LLC now owns 1,928,940 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,522,000 after acquiring an additional 247,600 shares during the period. Divisar Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Tilly’s by 5.2% during the 2nd quarter. Divisar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,804,943 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,653,000 after purchasing an additional 90,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in Tilly’s by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,706,085 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,969,000 after buying an additional 26,857 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Long Focus Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tilly’s by 21.9% during the 1st quarter. Long Focus Capital Management LLC now owns 1,439,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,098,000 after purchasing an additional 258,720 shares during the period. 78.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Tilly’s Stock Up 0.6 %
Shares of TLYS stock opened at $7.31 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.02. Tilly’s has a 52 week low of $6.05 and a 52 week high of $9.50. The stock has a market cap of $219.08 million, a P/E ratio of -15.89 and a beta of 1.61.
Tilly’s (NYSE:TLYS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. Tilly’s had a negative return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.16%. The company had revenue of $166.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.19 million. On average, analysts anticipate that Tilly’s will post -0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Tilly’s Company Profile
Tilly's, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of casual apparel, footwear, accessories, and hardgoods for young men and women, and boys and girls in the United States. Its apparel merchandise includes tops, outerwear, bottoms, swim, and dresses; and accessories merchandise comprises backpacks, hydration bottles, hats, sunglasses, small electronics and accessories, handbags, watches, jewelry, and others, as well as hardgoods consists of skateboards, longboards, and related equipment for skateboarding, snowboarding, and surfing.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Tilly’s
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Social Media
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Tilly's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tilly's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.