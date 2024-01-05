Tim Hwang Sells 35,882 Shares of FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE) Stock

FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) CEO Tim Hwang sold 35,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.01, for a total transaction of $36,240.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,868,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,897,098.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NOTE stock opened at $1.02 on Friday. FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.65 and a fifty-two week high of $6.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.17.
FiscalNote (NYSE:NOTE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $34.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.52 million. FiscalNote had a negative net margin of 97.67% and a negative return on equity of 89.16%. As a group, research analysts forecast that FiscalNote Holdings, Inc. will post -0.61 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NOTE. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in FiscalNote during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $94,000. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $5,080,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in shares of FiscalNote during the third quarter valued at approximately $179,000. Vanguard Group Inc. purchased a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter worth $3,318,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new stake in FiscalNote in the third quarter valued at $1,455,000. 42.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
FiscalNote Holdings, Inc operates as technology company. It combines artificial intelligence technology, machine learning, and other technologies with analytics, workflow tools, and expert research. The company delivers that intelligence through its suite of public policy and issues management products, as well as powerful tools to manage workflows, advocacy campaigns, and constituent relationships.
