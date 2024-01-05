Tim Score Acquires 6,176 Shares of British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND) Stock

British Land Company PLC (LON:BLND – Get Free Report) insider Tim Score purchased 6,176 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 405 ($5.16) per share, for a total transaction of £25,012.80 ($31,851.27).

British Land Stock Up 0.2 %

LON:BLND opened at GBX 395.80 ($5.04) on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of £3.67 billion, a PE ratio of -344.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 363.55 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 333.51. British Land Company PLC has a 52 week low of GBX 287.30 ($3.66) and a 52 week high of GBX 522.30 ($6.65). The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.41.

British Land Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 23rd will be issued a dividend of GBX 12.16 ($0.15) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 23rd. This is a positive change from British Land’s previous dividend of $11.04. This represents a dividend yield of 3.88%. British Land’s dividend payout ratio is -2,000.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BLND has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut British Land to an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 250 ($3.18) price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of British Land in a report on Monday, November 13th. Finally, Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 405 ($5.16) target price on shares of British Land in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 382.50 ($4.87).

British Land Company Profile

Our portfolio of high quality UK commercial property is focused on London Campuses and Retail & London Urban Logistics assets throughout the UK. We own or manage a portfolio valued at £13.0bn (British Land share: £8.9bn) as at 31 March 2023 making us one of Europe's largest listed real estate investment companies.

