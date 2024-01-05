Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST) CEO Sells $49,926.69 in Stock

Toast, Inc. (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) CEO Aman Narang sold 2,871 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $49,926.69. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,156,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,112,195.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
Toast Stock Up 1.6 %
Shares of NYSE TOST opened at $17.52 on Friday. Toast, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.77 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.22.
Toast (NYSE:TOST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Toast had a negative net margin of 8.59% and a negative return on equity of 27.94%. The business’s revenue was up 37.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Toast, Inc. will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several research firms have commented on TOST. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $15.00 to $12.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Toast from $28.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Toast in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $18.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Toast from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of Toast from $31.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Toast currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.32.
Toast, Inc operates a cloud-based digital technology platform for the restaurant industry in the United States and Ireland. The company offers Toast POS, a software module that integrates payment processing with point of sale functionality; Toast Invoicing that allows restaurants to send invoices and collect payment; Toast Mobile Order & Pay, which allows guests to scan a QR code to browse the menu, order, and pay from mobile; Kitchen Display System software that connects the house with the kitchen staff; and Multi-Location Management, a tool to manage operations and configure menus across multiple locations and channels.
