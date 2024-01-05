Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPZ. CIBC dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.54.
Get Our Latest Analysis on TPZ
Topaz Energy Price Performance
Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3666921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.
Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy
In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
About Topaz Energy
Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Topaz Energy
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Is American Airlines a good stock to buy?
- How to Invest in Toy Stocks
- What is a growth stock mutual fund?
- Low PE Growth Stocks: Unlocking Investment Opportunities
- Is Delta Air Lines stock a buy?
Receive News & Ratings for Topaz Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Topaz Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.