Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ) PT Lowered to C$30.00 at ATB Capital

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Free Report) had its price objective cut by ATB Capital from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on TPZ. CIBC dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$26.75 to C$26.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 16th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Topaz Energy from C$28.00 to C$27.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. Raymond James boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$26.00 to C$27.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, September 8th. TD Securities raised Topaz Energy from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a C$24.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Topaz Energy from C$25.25 to C$25.50 in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$27.54.

Topaz Energy Price Performance

Shares of TPZ stock opened at C$19.26 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is C$19.78 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$20.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 60.19 and a beta of 0.49. Topaz Energy has a fifty-two week low of C$17.76 and a fifty-two week high of C$22.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.56, a quick ratio of 7.17 and a current ratio of 5.51.

Topaz Energy (TSE:TPZ – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.07. The firm had revenue of C$85.77 million for the quarter. Topaz Energy had a return on equity of 3.56% and a net margin of 14.09%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Topaz Energy will post 0.3666921 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Topaz Energy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a dividend of $0.31 per share. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.44%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. Topaz Energy’s payout ratio is 387.50%.

Insider Transactions at Topaz Energy

In other Topaz Energy news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke bought 6,000 shares of Topaz Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, with a total value of C$108,781.80. In other news, Director Stephen Phillip Larke purchased 6,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$18.13 per share, for a total transaction of C$108,781.80. Also, Senior Officer Marty Staples purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$21.51 per share, with a total value of C$53,767.00. Insiders acquired a total of 18,500 shares of company stock valued at $370,910 in the last three months. 35.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Topaz Energy

Topaz Energy Corp. operates as a royalty and energy infrastructure company in Canada. It operates through two segments: the Royalty Assets and the Infrastructure Assets. The company holds royalty interests on approximately 6.1 million gross acres of developed and undeveloped lands. It also involved in the natural gas processing and water management infrastructure activities.

Further Reading

