Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Huntsman (NYSE:HUN)

Huntsman Co. (NYSE:HUN – Get Free Report) saw unusually large options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors purchased 11,174 put options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 623% compared to the typical daily volume of 1,545 put options.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntsman

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,441,732 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $367,766,000 after purchasing an additional 215,413 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Huntsman by 1.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,606,802 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $259,578,000 after purchasing an additional 105,691 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,379,307 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $204,455,000 after purchasing an additional 183,734 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Huntsman by 2.4% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 6,463,817 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $157,717,000 after purchasing an additional 152,667 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Huntsman by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 5,719,453 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $154,540,000 after acquiring an additional 28,931 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Huntsman alerts:

Huntsman Stock Performance

NYSE HUN opened at $24.49 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Huntsman has a 52-week low of $22.14 and a 52-week high of $33.46. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $24.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.72. The firm has a market cap of $4.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.24 and a beta of 1.15.

Huntsman Dividend Announcement

Huntsman ( NYSE:HUN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.56 billion. Huntsman had a return on equity of 2.90% and a net margin of 1.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 25.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Huntsman will post 0.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.2375 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.95 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.88%. Huntsman’s payout ratio is currently 206.52%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on HUN. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $25.00 to $22.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Huntsman in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered Huntsman from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Huntsman from $26.00 to $22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.11.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on HUN

About Huntsman

(Get Free Report)

Huntsman Corporation manufactures and sells diversified organic chemical products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Polyurethanes, Performance Products, and Advanced Materials. The Polyurethanes segment offers polyurethane chemicals, including methyl diphenyl diisocyanate, polyether and polyester polyols, and thermoplastic polyurethane.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntsman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntsman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.