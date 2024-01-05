Traders Purchase High Volume of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Call Options (NYSE:ZIM)

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd. (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Investors bought 49,214 call options on the company. This is an increase of 219% compared to the typical volume of 15,416 call options.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Stock Up 11.0 %

NYSE:ZIM opened at $13.61 on Friday. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services has a fifty-two week low of $6.39 and a fifty-two week high of $25.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of -0.77 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73.

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services (NYSE:ZIM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 15th. The company reported ($1.97) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.56) by ($0.41). The company had revenue of $1.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. ZIM Integrated Shipping Services had a negative return on equity of 1.02% and a negative net margin of 34.71%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ZIM Integrated Shipping Services will post -5.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on ZIM. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $11.00 to $8.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 16th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.40 to $10.50 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $14.00 to $6.20 in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, ZIM Integrated Shipping Services presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $7.43.

Institutional Trading of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ZIM. Harbour Investments Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 100.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services in the first quarter valued at about $112,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in ZIM Integrated Shipping Services during the first quarter worth about $162,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ZIM Integrated Shipping Services by 627.6% during the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,090 shares during the period. 17.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About ZIM Integrated Shipping Services

ZIM Integrated Shipping Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides container shipping and related services in Israel and internationally. It provides door-to-door and port-to-port transportation services for various types of customers, including end-users, consolidators, and freight forwarders.

