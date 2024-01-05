Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Wednesday. Stock investors acquired 21,767 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,055% compared to the average daily volume of 1,884 put options.

Katapult Trading Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ KPLT opened at $10.16 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $41.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.67. Katapult has a 12-month low of $8.26 and a 12-month high of $28.75. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.66.

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $55.25 million during the quarter. Katapult had a negative return on equity of 1,467.19% and a negative net margin of 15.33%.

In other Katapult news, CTO Chandan Chopra sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.28, for a total transaction of $30,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 21,254 shares in the company, valued at approximately $260,999.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold a total of 3,595 shares of company stock worth $43,780 in the last 90 days. 46.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KPLT. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Katapult by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,496,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,397,000 after acquiring an additional 642,563 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT raised its stake in Katapult by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT now owns 5,593,098 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,034,000 after acquiring an additional 307,935 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Katapult by 174.1% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 196,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after acquiring an additional 124,500 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Katapult by 178.8% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 165,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 106,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Katapult during the 2nd quarter valued at $56,000.

Katapult Holdings, Inc, an e-commerce focused financial technology company, provides e-commerce point-of-sale lease-purchase options for nonprime consumers in the United States. The company's technology platform provides nonprime consumers with a lease purchase option to enable them to obtain durable goods from its network of e-commerce retailers.

