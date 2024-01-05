Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC) Stake Boosted by SVB Wealth LLC

SVB Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Truist Financial Co. (NYSE:TFC – Free Report) by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,161 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,673 shares during the period. SVB Wealth LLC’s holdings in Truist Financial were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Truist Financial during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Truist Financial by 617.0% during the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 968 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Union Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Truist Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, PSI Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Truist Financial by 1,210.5% in the 2nd quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,245 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. 71.11% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TFC opened at $36.99 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $49.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.20 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.26. Truist Financial Co. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $53.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82.

Truist Financial ( NYSE:TFC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The insurance provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. Truist Financial had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue was down 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Truist Financial Co. will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Investors of record on Friday, November 10th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 9th. This represents a yield of 7.4%. Truist Financial’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Truist Financial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of Truist Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.45 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America raised shares of Truist Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Truist Financial in a research report on Tuesday, September 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.66.

In other news, CEO William H. Rogers, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $28.05 per share, with a total value of $280,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 412,924 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,582,518.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Truist Financial Corporation, a holding company, provides banking and trust services in the Southeastern and Mid-Atlantic United States. The company operates through three segments: Consumer Banking and Wealth, Corporate and Commercial Banking, and Insurance Holdings. Its deposit products include noninterest-bearing checking, interest-bearing checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

