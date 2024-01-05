Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) have been given an average rating of “Reduce” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $54.60.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on TSN shares. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $48.00 to $45.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. HSBC assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They set a “reduce” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Tyson Foods from $55.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 14th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tyson Foods in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

In other news, Chairman John H. Tyson sold 133,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.16, for a total value of $6,152,066.32. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 2,739,150 shares in the company, valued at approximately $126,439,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . 2.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 74.7% in the third quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC now owns 594 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 501.9% in the third quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 620 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 517 shares during the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 47.4% in the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 647 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 306.8% in the third quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 716 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Financial Corp IN acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.68% of the company’s stock.

TSN stock opened at $54.17 on Friday. Tyson Foods has a fifty-two week low of $44.94 and a fifty-two week high of $74.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $19.24 billion, a P/E ratio of -28.66, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.97.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.08. Tyson Foods had a negative net margin of 1.23% and a positive return on equity of 2.51%. The company had revenue of $13.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.72 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.63 EPS. Tyson Foods’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Tyson Foods will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

