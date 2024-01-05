U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the four research firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $119.00.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on USPH shares. CJS Securities raised U.S. Physical Therapy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 19th. TheStreet cut U.S. Physical Therapy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $99.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com raised shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $111.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday.

In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 7,801 shares in the company, valued at $681,729.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other U.S. Physical Therapy news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.39, for a total transaction of $131,085.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 7,801 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $681,729.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director Clayton Trier sold 1,170 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.26, for a total transaction of $107,944.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $682,724. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy during the second quarter valued at $27,000. Huntington National Bank raised its position in U.S. Physical Therapy by 71.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 280 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in U.S. Physical Therapy during the 2nd quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 754.7% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the first quarter valued at about $380,000.

U.S. Physical Therapy Stock Performance

Shares of USPH opened at $93.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.22, a PEG ratio of 5.59 and a beta of 1.33. U.S. Physical Therapy has a 12 month low of $78.08 and a 12 month high of $124.11. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.77, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.85 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 9.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS. Research analysts forecast that U.S. Physical Therapy will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Physical Therapy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 16th were issued a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 15th. U.S. Physical Therapy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 100.00%.

About U.S. Physical Therapy

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates outpatient physical therapy clinics that provide pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

