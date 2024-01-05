UBS Group Upgrades Infosys (NYSE:INFY) to Buy

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) was upgraded by research analysts at UBS Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Nomura upgraded shares of Infosys from a “reduce” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Infosys from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Infosys in a research report on Monday, September 18th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.93.

Get Infosys alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on INFY

Infosys Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE INFY opened at $18.07 on Wednesday. Infosys has a 12 month low of $14.71 and a 12 month high of $19.59. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.16. The stock has a market cap of $74.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.10, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.98.

Infosys (NYSE:INFY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18. Infosys had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 32.51%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.18 EPS. Analysts forecast that Infosys will post 0.7 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Infosys

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel acquired a new position in Infosys in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Infosys by 88.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,945 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,381 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Infosys in the third quarter valued at about $85,000. Finally, Natixis acquired a new position in Infosys in the fourth quarter valued at about $110,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.39% of the company’s stock.

About Infosys

(Get Free Report)

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides application management and application development services, independent validation solutions, product engineering and management, infrastructure management services, traditional enterprise application implementation, support, and integration services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Infosys Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Infosys and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.