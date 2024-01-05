Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY) Director Sells $211,650.00 in Stock

Udemy, Inc. (NASDAQ:UDMY – Get Free Report) Director Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.11, for a total transaction of $211,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,691,050 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,860,715.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Eren Bali also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, December 14th, Eren Bali sold 4,188 shares of Udemy stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.00, for a total transaction of $67,008.00.

On Monday, December 4th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.74, for a total transaction of $221,100.00.

On Monday, November 6th, Eren Bali sold 15,000 shares of Udemy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.89, for a total transaction of $178,350.00.

Udemy Trading Down 3.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ UDMY opened at $12.94 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.48. Udemy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.17 and a 1 year high of $16.01.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Udemy ( NASDAQ:UDMY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.05. The business had revenue of $184.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $178.04 million. Udemy had a negative net margin of 19.75% and a negative return on equity of 37.14%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Udemy, Inc. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Invenomic Capital Management LP boosted its stake in Udemy by 410.1% in the second quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP now owns 2,037,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,857,000 after acquiring an additional 1,637,668 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,301,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Udemy by 29.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 292,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,136,000 after purchasing an additional 66,598 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $264,000. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Udemy in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,150,000. 76.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on UDMY shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Udemy from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 price target on shares of Udemy in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price objective on shares of Udemy from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.88.

About Udemy

Udemy, Inc operates a marketplace platform for learning skills in the United States and internationally. The company offers technical and business skills, and personal development courses for individual learners and enterprise customers. Its platform provides 59 million learners with access to approximately 2,00,000 courses through direct-to-consumer or Udemy Business offerings in approximately 75 languages.

