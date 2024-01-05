UIL (LON:UTL) Insider David Shillson Buys 7,468 Shares

UIL (LON:UTL – Get Free Report) insider David Shillson purchased 7,468 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 129 ($1.64) per share, for a total transaction of £9,633.72 ($12,267.57).

UIL Stock Performance

Shares of LON UTL opened at GBX 129 ($1.64) on Friday. UIL has a one year low of GBX 112 ($1.43) and a one year high of GBX 168 ($2.14). The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 119.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 130.02. The firm has a market capitalization of £108.15 million, a PE ratio of -238.89 and a beta of 0.76.

Get UIL alerts:

UIL Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a GBX 2 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. UIL’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,481.48%.

UIL Company Profile

UIL Limited is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by ICM Limited. The fund invests in public equity markets across the globe. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the infrastructure, utility, and related sectors including water, sewerage, waste, electricity, gas, telecommunications, ports, airports, service, rail, roads, and any business with essential service or monopolistic characteristics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for UIL Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UIL and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.