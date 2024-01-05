Ulland Investment Advisors LLC Sells 446 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Ulland Investment Advisors LLC lowered its position in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 3.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,524 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 446 shares during the quarter. Visa makes up approximately 3.4% of Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $3,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Accurate Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 37.6% during the 3rd quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,759 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $4,042,000 after acquiring an additional 4,578 shares in the last quarter. Toews Corp ADV acquired a new position in shares of Visa during the 3rd quarter worth about $759,000. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 50,932 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $11,715,000 after purchasing an additional 3,575 shares during the last quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Visa by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sweet Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,723,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 10,534 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,423,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Visa from $296.00 to $293.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. HSBC started coverage on Visa in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $266.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Visa in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Visa from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Visa in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $277.67.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Ryan Mcinerney sold 8,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.00, for a total value of $1,956,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.04, for a total value of $6,501,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 232,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,358,404.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 98,311 shares of company stock worth $24,264,891. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Visa Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of V opened at $259.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.33, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $252.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.06. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $208.76 and a 52 week high of $263.25.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The credit-card processor reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $8.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.56 billion. Visa had a return on equity of 50.13% and a net margin of 52.90%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 9.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 9th were given a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. This is a positive change from Visa’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 8th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.09%.

Visa Company Profile

(Free Report)

Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

Featured Stories

