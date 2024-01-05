uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $40.33.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QURE shares. Mizuho downgraded uniQure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $10.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com started coverage on uniQure in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on uniQure from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of uniQure in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th.

Get uniQure alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on uniQure

uniQure Price Performance

QURE stock opened at $6.78 on Friday. uniQure has a 1 year low of $5.49 and a 1 year high of $23.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $324.15 million, a P/E ratio of -1.41 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 10.11 and a quick ratio of 9.88. The business’s 50-day moving average is $6.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.15.

uniQure (NASDAQ:QURE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.88) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.49) by ($0.39). uniQure had a negative net margin of 204.17% and a negative return on equity of 60.49%. The business had revenue of $1.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.33 million. Analysts anticipate that uniQure will post -6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of uniQure

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TD Asset Management Inc acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $205,000. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in uniQure during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $217,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in uniQure by 177.4% during the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 7,473 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $86,000 after acquiring an additional 4,779 shares during the period. 683 Capital Management LLC lifted its position in uniQure by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC now owns 1,295,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $14,841,000 after acquiring an additional 202,000 shares during the period. Finally, Mach 1 Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of uniQure by 66.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC now owns 71,225 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $478,000 after buying an additional 28,402 shares during the period. 73.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About uniQure

(Get Free Report

uniQure N.V. develops treatments for patients suffering from rare and other devastating diseases. It offers HEMGENIX that has completed Phase III HOPE-B pivotal trial for the treatment of hemophilia B. The company also develops AMT-130, a gene therapy that is in Phase I/II clinical study for the treatment of Huntington's disease; AMT-162, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of superoxide dismutase 1- amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; AMT-260 that is in preclinical trial to treat temporal lobe epilepsy; AMT-191, which is in preclinical trial for the treatment of fabry disease; AMT-161 that is in preclinical trial to treat amyotrophic lateral sclerosis caused by mutations; AMT-240, which is in preclinical trial to for the treatment of autosomal dominant Alzheimer's disease; and AMT-210 that is in preclinical trial to treat Parkinson's disease.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for uniQure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for uniQure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.