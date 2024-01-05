United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
UAMY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.
United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.
United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.
