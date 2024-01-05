United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

United States Antimony Stock Performance

UAMY opened at $0.25 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 11.52. The company has a market cap of $26.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.15 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.34. United States Antimony has a fifty-two week low of $0.22 and a fifty-two week high of $0.50.

United States Antimony (NYSE:UAMY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter. United States Antimony had a negative net margin of 42.03% and a negative return on equity of 11.57%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 million during the quarter.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

United States Antimony Company Profile

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in UAMY. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its stake in United States Antimony by 56.0% in the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 97,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 35,000 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in United States Antimony in the second quarter valued at $42,000. Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $40,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of United States Antimony in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its position in shares of United States Antimony by 1,211.5% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 135,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 125,023 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.32% of the company’s stock.

United States Antimony Corporation produces and sells antimony, silver, gold, and zeolite products in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. The company operates through Antimony, Zeolite, and Precious Metals segments. The company offers antimony oxide that is primarily used in conjunction with a halogen to form a synergistic flame retardant system for plastics, rubber, fiberglass, textile goods, paints, coatings, and paper.

