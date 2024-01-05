Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (NASDAQ:VXUS – Free Report) by 86.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,616 shares during the quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total International Stock ETF were worth $55,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VXUS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 897,923.8% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,326,138,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,587,896,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325,991,074 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $964,597,000. Granite Bay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $386,651,000. CI Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $100,311,000. Finally, AJ Wealth Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total International Stock ETF by 8,244.7% in the 1st quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 624,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,303,000 after purchasing an additional 616,948 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of VXUS opened at $56.97 on Friday. Vanguard Total International Stock ETF has a twelve month low of $50.95 and a twelve month high of $58.42. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $60.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Total International Stock ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard Total International Stock ETF

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8471 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.95%.

The Vanguard Total International Stock ETF (VXUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Global All Cap ex US index, a market-cap-weighted index of global stocks covering 99% of the world’s global market capitalization outside the US. VXUS was launched on Jan 26, 2011 and is managed by Vanguard.

