Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Posted by on Jan 5th, 2024

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $167,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,665,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Tuesday, December 26th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $925,500.00.
  • On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00.
  • On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $123,805.22.
  • On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Vaxcyte (NASDAQ:PCVXGet Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

Vaxcyte Company Profile

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

