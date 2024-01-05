Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX) CEO Grant Pickering Sells 2,616 Shares

Vaxcyte, Inc. (NASDAQ:PCVX – Get Free Report) CEO Grant Pickering sold 2,616 shares of Vaxcyte stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.89, for a total value of $167,136.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 151,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,665,662.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Grant Pickering also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Vaxcyte alerts:

On Tuesday, December 26th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.70, for a total value of $925,500.00.

On Friday, November 24th, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.09, for a total value of $736,350.00.

On Wednesday, November 1st, Grant Pickering sold 2,618 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.29, for a total value of $123,805.22.

On Monday, October 23rd, Grant Pickering sold 15,000 shares of Vaxcyte stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.07, for a total value of $706,050.00.

Vaxcyte Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of PCVX stock opened at $64.34 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $54.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.12. Vaxcyte, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.11 and a 12-month high of $65.97.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte ( NASDAQ:PCVX Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.84) by ($0.07). On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Vaxcyte, Inc. will post -3.31 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vaxcyte by 2,077.1% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 762 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 3rd quarter valued at about $178,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of Vaxcyte by 162.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 2,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keybank National Association OH bought a new stake in shares of Vaxcyte in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently issued reports on PCVX. Bank of America lifted their price objective on Vaxcyte from $67.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Vaxcyte in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Mizuho began coverage on Vaxcyte in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Vaxcyte presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.40.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Vaxcyte

Vaxcyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vaxcyte, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology vaccine company, develops novel protein vaccines to prevent or treat bacterial infectious diseases. Its lead vaccine candidate is VAX-24, a 24-valent investigational pneumococcal conjugate vaccine for the prevention of invasive pneumococcal disease. The company also develops VAX-31 to protect against these emerging strains and to help address antibiotic resistance; VAX-A1, a novel conjugate vaccine candidate to prevent disease caused by Group A Streptococcus; VAX-PG, a novel protein vaccine candidate targeting keystone pathogen responsible for periodontitis; and VAX-GI to prevent Shigella, a bacterial illness.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxcyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxcyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.