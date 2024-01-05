VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) Shares Acquired by Xponance Inc.

Xponance Inc. boosted its position in shares of VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN – Free Report) by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,136 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in VeriSign were worth $2,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of VeriSign by 123.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 563,787 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $127,399,000 after buying an additional 311,502 shares in the last quarter. Natixis lifted its holdings in VeriSign by 24.6% during the second quarter. Natixis now owns 13,733 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $3,103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,296,415 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $518,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,202 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of VeriSign by 14.4% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 1,279 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VeriSign during the second quarter worth about $207,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

VeriSign Trading Down 1.4 %

Shares of VRSN opened at $198.48 on Friday. VeriSign, Inc. has a 12-month low of $188.44 and a 12-month high of $229.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.27 and a beta of 0.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $208.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $208.85.

VeriSign ( NASDAQ:VRSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The information services provider reported $1.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $376.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $378.31 million. VeriSign had a net margin of 49.38% and a negative return on equity of 45.68%. VeriSign’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.58 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that VeriSign, Inc. will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total value of $25,500.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,906 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,876,824. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other VeriSign news, Director Timothy Tomlinson sold 589 shares of VeriSign stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.85, for a total transaction of $115,355.65. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Danny R. Mcpherson sold 125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $25,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,906 shares in the company, valued at $4,876,824. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,565 shares of company stock valued at $7,739,281 over the last quarter. 0.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Separately, StockNews.com cut VeriSign from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 8th.

VeriSign, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides domain name registry services and internet infrastructure that enables internet navigation for various recognized domain names worldwide. The company enables the security, stability, and resiliency of internet infrastructure and services, including providing root zone maintainer services, operating two of the 13 internet root servers; and offering registration services and authoritative resolution for the .com and .net domains, which supports global e-commerce.

