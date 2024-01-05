Vertical Research Lowers Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) to Hold

Vertical Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on OTIS. UBS Group began coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a neutral rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price target on Otis Worldwide from $80.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $82.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $90.43.

Get Otis Worldwide alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on OTIS

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.1 %

OTIS stock opened at $87.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.90 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50 and a beta of 1.00. Otis Worldwide has a 1-year low of $73.32 and a 1-year high of $91.33. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.75.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $3.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 30.00% and a net margin of 9.84%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Otis Worldwide will post 3.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 17th were given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 41.09%.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Otis Worldwide during the 4th quarter worth $370,013,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 32.5% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 12,239,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,453,000 after buying an additional 2,999,494 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 47.9% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,540,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,571,000 after buying an additional 2,442,203 shares in the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 300.6% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,844,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,428,000 after purchasing an additional 2,134,289 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 1,706.2% in the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 2,193,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $195,248,000 after purchasing an additional 2,072,098 shares in the last quarter. 85.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Otis Worldwide

(Get Free Report)

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in the manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.