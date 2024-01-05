Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Sold by Maryland State Retirement & Pension System

Maryland State Retirement & Pension System trimmed its holdings in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 5.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 81,935 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,731 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System’s holdings in Viavi Solutions were worth $749,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 2,189.8% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,137 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 352.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 7,086 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 5,519 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its position in shares of Viavi Solutions by 141.4% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,167 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 4,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oak Thistle LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. 94.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 8,374 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.82, for a total value of $73,858.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 72,944 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $643,366.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on VIAV. TheStreet lowered Viavi Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. StockNews.com lowered Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Viavi Solutions from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.50.

Viavi Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ VIAV opened at $9.64 on Friday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.26 and a 1-year high of $12.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 2.58. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of 964.96 and a beta of 1.01.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Viavi Solutions had a return on equity of 6.57% and a net margin of 0.26%. The company had revenue of $247.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $250.63 million. On average, research analysts expect that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

Viavi Solutions Company Profile

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, hyperscalers, network equipment manufacturers, original equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

