Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR) Lifted to “Overweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Free Report) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report published on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $14.00 price objective on the stock, up from their previous price objective of $9.00.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Chardan Capital reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Voyager Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a hold rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $16.00.

Voyager Therapeutics Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VYGR opened at $10.84 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $8.54. Voyager Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $5.89 and a 52-week high of $14.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $476.85 million, a PE ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.00.

Voyager Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VYGR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.58) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $4.61 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 million. Equities analysts forecast that Voyager Therapeutics will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Voyager Therapeutics

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in VYGR. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 200.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,477,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,366,000 after buying an additional 1,653,613 shares in the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Voyager Therapeutics in the first quarter worth about $6,145,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 1,735.8% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 827,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,893,000 after buying an additional 782,850 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 291.0% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 828,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after buying an additional 616,814 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Voyager Therapeutics by 15.3% in the third quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 4,178,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,380,000 after buying an additional 554,000 shares in the last quarter. 58.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Voyager Therapeutics Company Profile

Voyager Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, focuses on the treatment of gene therapy and neurology diseases. The company's lead clinical candidate is VY-TAU01, an anti-tau antibody program for the treatment of Alzheimer's disease. It also develops VY-FXN01 to treat Friedreich's ataxia; superoxide dismutase 1 gene silencing program for the treatment of amyotrophic lateral sclerosis; and GBA1 gene replacement program to treat Parkinson's disease.

