Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) Stake Boosted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN – Free Report) by 8.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 403,972 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,709 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Waste Connections were worth $54,253,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Waste Connections by 14.1% in the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,847 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 474 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its position in Waste Connections by 1.0% during the third quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 8,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 3.4% during the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,254 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,526,000 after buying an additional 856 shares during the last quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Waste Connections by 4.3% during the third quarter. Carderock Capital Management Inc. now owns 36,806 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,943,000 after buying an additional 1,529 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in Waste Connections by 0.3% during the third quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 114,756 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,412,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 85.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

WCN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $146.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Canaccord Genuity Group increased their target price on shares of Waste Connections from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Waste Connections in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Connections from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $164.00 price target on shares of Waste Connections in a report on Monday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $160.63.

Waste Connections Stock Up 0.0 %

NYSE WCN opened at $147.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $138.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.91. Waste Connections, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.83 and a twelve month high of $149.88. The stock has a market cap of $38.00 billion, a PE ratio of 45.80, a PEG ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.68.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $1.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.03. Waste Connections had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The business had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.06 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

Waste Connections Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This is a boost from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.40%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waste Connections news, SVP Philip Rivard sold 5,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.26, for a total transaction of $745,487.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc provides non-hazardous waste collection, transfer, disposal, and resource recovery services in the United States and Canada. It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and exploration and production (E&P) customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

