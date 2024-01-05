WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC) Shares Sold by Dakota Wealth Management

Dakota Wealth Management trimmed its position in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 6,720 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 986 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management’s holdings in WEC Energy Group were worth $541,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in WEC. Northwest Bank & Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. First Manhattan Co. increased its position in shares of WEC Energy Group by 102.0% in the 4th quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 303 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WEC Energy Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 75.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on WEC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $91.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Barclays increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $81.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH began coverage on WEC Energy Group in a research report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. KeyCorp increased their price target on WEC Energy Group from $94.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on WEC Energy Group from $87.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Insider Activity at WEC Energy Group

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total value of $50,076.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,933 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,747,068.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

WEC Energy Group Price Performance

NYSE:WEC opened at $85.92 on Friday. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $75.47 and a 52 week high of $99.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.10 billion, a PE ratio of 19.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.42. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $82.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.94.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The utilities provider reported $1.00 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.03 billion. WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.48% and a net margin of 14.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WEC Energy Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be paid a $0.835 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. This is a positive change from WEC Energy Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. This represents a $3.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.89%. WEC Energy Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 72.06%.

WEC Energy Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. The company operates through six segments: Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure, and Corporate and Other.

