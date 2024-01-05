Wedbush Boosts Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) Price Target to $25.00

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its target price raised by Wedbush from $23.00 to $25.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.52) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.18) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.20) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2025 earnings at ($0.57) EPS, FY2026 earnings at ($0.13) EPS and FY2027 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd.

Shares of KNSA opened at $19.13 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals has a 12 month low of $10.29 and a 12 month high of $20.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.59. The firm has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of -173.85 and a beta of 0.08.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $67.05 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $62.53 million. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 5.78% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals news, insider John F. Paolini sold 28,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.65, for a total transaction of $504,790.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 44,892 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $792,343.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Ragosa sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 15,632 shares in the company, valued at $312,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 66,586 shares of company stock worth $1,242,569 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 87.3% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 9,784 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 91,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,593,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,491,489 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,907,000 after acquiring an additional 182,746 shares during the period. Tejara Capital Ltd grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tejara Capital Ltd now owns 35,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP grew its position in shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals by 81.9% during the 3rd quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 63,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,098,000 after acquiring an additional 28,468 shares during the period. 47.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that completed Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

