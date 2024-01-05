Westlake (NYSE:WLK) Upgraded at Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co.

Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. upgraded shares of Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Free Report) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Briefing.com reports.

WLK has been the subject of a number of other reports. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Westlake from $142.00 to $135.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. KeyCorp upgraded Westlake from an underweight rating to a sector weight rating in a report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Westlake from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Bank of America downgraded Westlake from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and reduced their price target for the company from $142.00 to $129.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 18th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Westlake in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $130.77.

Shares of WLK stock opened at $136.70 on Tuesday. Westlake has a 52-week low of $98.19 and a 52-week high of $143.61. The stock has a market cap of $17.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.62 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $130.53 and its 200-day moving average is $127.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.54.

Westlake (NYSE:WLK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.28. Westlake had a return on equity of 11.07% and a net margin of 9.28%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.33 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Westlake will post 8.45 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 21st were issued a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Westlake’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 20th. Westlake’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.39%.

In related news, EVP Robert F. Buesinger sold 4,215 shares of Westlake stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.50, for a total value of $550,057.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,754 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,186,397. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 74.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of WLK. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Westlake by 189.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 802,507 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $99,029,000 after purchasing an additional 524,828 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Westlake by 959.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 554,086 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $4,866,000 after acquiring an additional 501,774 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Westlake by 420.1% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 610,892 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $70,851,000 after acquiring an additional 493,432 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Westlake during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,719,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Westlake by 1,667.2% during the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 312,639 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $36,260,000 after purchasing an additional 294,948 shares during the last quarter. 28.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westlake Corporation manufactures and markets performance and essential materials, and housing and infrastructure products in the United States, Canada, Germany, China, Italy, Taiwan, and internationally. The Performance and Essential Materials segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomer, ethylene co-products, polyvinyl chloride (PVC), vinyl chloride monomer, ethylene dichloride chlor-alkali, chlorinated derivative products, and epoxy resins.

