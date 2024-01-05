Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY) Given Consensus Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $38.14.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WY. Raymond James downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th.

Get Weyerhaeuser alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Weyerhaeuser

Insider Buying and Selling at Weyerhaeuser

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Weyerhaeuser

In other Weyerhaeuser news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total value of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 39,277 shares of company stock valued at $1,353,775 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of WY. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser during the 4th quarter worth approximately $485,095,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 98,060.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 12,537,043 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $420,116,000 after acquiring an additional 12,524,271 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 497.4% during the 2nd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 5,185,806 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $173,776,000 after acquiring an additional 4,317,691 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 22.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 19,299,328 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $591,717,000 after acquiring an additional 3,573,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 376.3% during the 3rd quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,068,432 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,418,000 after acquiring an additional 1,634,125 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Weyerhaeuser Stock Down 1.4 %

WY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a fifty-two week low of $27.65 and a fifty-two week high of $36.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day moving average is $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.46.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.36%.

Weyerhaeuser Company Profile

(Get Free Report

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Weyerhaeuser Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weyerhaeuser and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.