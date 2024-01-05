Windsor Wealth Management Inc. Has $7.85 Million Stock Position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Windsor Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 18,269 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Windsor Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,845,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IVV. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. CGC Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 7,000.0% in the second quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 71 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 134.4% in the second quarter. Pacific Center for Financial Services now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Studio Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $33,000.
NYSEARCA IVV opened at $469.56 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $457.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $447.87. The firm has a market capitalization of $363.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.43 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $380.53 and a 52-week high of $479.79.
iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.
