WNS (NYSE:WNS) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on WNS. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of WNS from $95.00 to $73.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price objective on shares of WNS in a research note on Monday, November 13th. Barrington Research dropped their price target on shares of WNS from $88.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of WNS in a research report on Tuesday, September 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $82.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, WNS has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $90.20.

WNS Trading Up 0.7 %

WNS opened at $61.52 on Wednesday. WNS has a twelve month low of $51.84 and a twelve month high of $94.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.73 and a 200-day moving average of $64.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.15.

WNS (NYSE:WNS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 19th. The business services provider reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $325.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $324.74 million. WNS had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 21.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that WNS will post 3.31 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WNS. Baillie Gifford & Co. bought a new position in shares of WNS in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,018,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 64.9% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,490,401 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $109,872,000 after acquiring an additional 586,694 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP increased its stake in shares of WNS by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 741,793 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,783,000 after acquiring an additional 342,922 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 802.5% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 375,120 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $34,950,000 after acquiring an additional 333,555 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. increased its stake in shares of WNS by 30.2% in the 1st quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 1,208,639 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $112,609,000 after acquiring an additional 280,175 shares in the last quarter. 99.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

WNS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecommunication; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; Hi-tech and professional services; and banking and financial services.

See Also

