Wolfe Research Reiterates Underperform Rating for PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “underperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at Wolfe Research in a research report issued on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a $89.00 price target on the financial services provider’s stock. Wolfe Research’s price objective would suggest a potential downside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

PJT has been the topic of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Seaport Res Ptn cut PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on PJT Partners from $96.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $94.00 price target on shares of PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $93.75.

Get PJT Partners alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PJT Partners

PJT Partners Stock Performance

PJT opened at $96.55 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.45. PJT Partners has a one year low of $59.61 and a one year high of $104.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.55 and a beta of 0.71.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.35. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 15.72% and a net margin of 7.37%. The business had revenue of $278.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PJT Partners will post 3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at PJT Partners

In other PJT Partners news, insider Ji-Yeun Lee sold 10,000 shares of PJT Partners stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.76, for a total value of $897,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 83,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,487,868.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.67% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On PJT Partners

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PJT. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in PJT Partners by 85.1% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 835,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $60,307,000 after purchasing an additional 384,103 shares in the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PJT Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,387,000. Walleye Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 5,714.8% during the 2nd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 178,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,464,000 after acquiring an additional 175,901 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2,871.9% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 173,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,809,000 after acquiring an additional 167,978 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in shares of PJT Partners by 2,850.2% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 138,601 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,005,000 after acquiring an additional 133,903 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.40% of the company’s stock.

PJT Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and capital markets advisory, restructuring and special situations, and shareholder advisory services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers advisory services to clients on various transactions, including mergers and acquisitions (M&A), spin-offs, activism defense, contested M&A, joint ventures, minority investments, and divestitures.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PJT Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PJT Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.