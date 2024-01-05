Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) Shares Sold by FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC

FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 23.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 894 shares of the company’s stock after selling 271 shares during the period. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Xcel Energy were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in Xcel Energy by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 19,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,418,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI increased its position in Xcel Energy by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR increased its position in Xcel Energy by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock worth $204,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the period. Nwam LLC boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 3,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of Xcel Energy by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 11,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.83% of the company’s stock.

XEL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th. Bank of America raised Xcel Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. Barclays decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Xcel Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.36.

XEL stock opened at $63.73 on Friday. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1 year low of $53.73 and a 1 year high of $72.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $61.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.32. The firm has a market cap of $35.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The company reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by ($0.03). Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.44% and a net margin of 11.75%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 27th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently 65.82%.

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, purchases, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through coal, nuclear, natural gas, hydroelectric, solar, biomass, oil, wood/refuse, and wind energy sources.

