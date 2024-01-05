Xponance Inc. Acquires 52,967 Shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK)

Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Free Report) by 140.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 90,550 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 52,967 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in WestRock were worth $3,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A bought a new position in WestRock during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of WestRock in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of WestRock in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Financial Management Professionals Inc. raised its holdings in WestRock by 1,815.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 881 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 835 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S boosted its position in WestRock by 110.9% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 1,200 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the period. 85.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on WRK shares. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on shares of WestRock from $40.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on WestRock in a report on Wednesday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus upgraded WestRock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on WestRock from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.71.

WestRock Trading Up 1.3 %

WRK opened at $42.16 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $39.71 and a 200-day moving average of $35.28. WestRock has a 52 week low of $26.84 and a 52 week high of $43.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.42.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $5 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. WestRock had a negative net margin of 8.12% and a positive return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that WestRock will post 2.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WestRock Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3025 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.87%. This is a positive change from WestRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 10th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -18.76%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Corrugated Packaging, Consumer Packaging, Global Paper, and Distribution. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

Featured Stories

