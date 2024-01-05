Xponance Inc. Acquires 956 Shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE)

Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Free Report) by 3.7% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,952 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 956 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in DTE Energy were worth $2,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 2.2% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 4,459 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $491,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. Avitas Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in DTE Energy by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,505,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 60.6% in the 2nd quarter. Caldwell Sutter Capital Inc. now owns 265 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of DTE Energy by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 12,700 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,397,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of DTE Energy by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,332 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $587,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.72% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DTE. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $106.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of DTE Energy from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DTE Energy from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price target on DTE Energy from $108.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.19.

Shares of DTE opened at $110.53 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.71. The stock has a market cap of $22.80 billion, a PE ratio of 18.27, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.65. DTE Energy has a 12-month low of $90.14 and a 12-month high of $121.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $105.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.68.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.67 by ($0.23). The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. DTE Energy had a return on equity of 9.85% and a net margin of 8.99%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DTE Energy will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 18th will be issued a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 15th. This is a positive change from DTE Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. DTE Energy’s payout ratio is 67.44%.

DTE Energy Company engages in the utility operations. The company's Electric segment generates, purchases, distributes, and sells electricity to approximately 2.3 million residential, commercial, and industrial customers in southeastern Michigan. It generates electricity through fossil-fuel, hydroelectric pumped storage, and nuclear plants, as well as wind and solar assets.

