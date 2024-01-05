Xponance Inc. Boosts Holdings in Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Nasdaq, Inc. (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Free Report) by 4.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 55,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $2,683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its stake in Nasdaq by 250.6% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 547 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 391 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its stake in Nasdaq by 93.9% in the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 665 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Nasdaq during the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its stake in Nasdaq by 121.3% in the 3rd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 1,215 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 666 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Nasdaq

In related news, Director Johan Torgeby purchased 14,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 23rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $50.42 per share, for a total transaction of $705,880.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 22,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,132,735.72. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on NDAQ shares. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Bank of America dropped their price target on Nasdaq from $50.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 3rd. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Nasdaq from $54.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Nasdaq from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Nasdaq from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.36.

Nasdaq Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:NDAQ opened at $56.03 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $54.34 and its 200 day moving average is $51.78. The company has a market cap of $32.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.13, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. Nasdaq, Inc. has a 1 year low of $46.88 and a 1 year high of $63.90.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $940.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $931.14 million. Nasdaq had a return on equity of 21.62% and a net margin of 18.40%. The business’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Nasdaq, Inc. will post 2.77 EPS for the current year.

Nasdaq Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Nasdaq’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 39.46%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc operates as a technology company that serves capital markets and other industries worldwide. It operates in three segments: Market Platforms, Capital Access Platforms, and Anti-Financial Crime. The Market Platforms segment trading services, including equity derivative trading and clearing, cash equity trading, fixed income and commodities trading and clearing, and trade management service businesses.

