Xponance Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in NVR, Inc. (NYSE:NVR – Free Report) by 5.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 436 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in NVR were worth $2,600,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NVR. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC raised its position in NVR by 2,293,208.1% in the 2nd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 848,524 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,574,000 after purchasing an additional 848,487 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in NVR in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $138,433,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in NVR by 12.1% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 265,790 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,687,930,000 after acquiring an additional 28,676 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its holdings in NVR by 376.2% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 17,271 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $109,682,000 after acquiring an additional 13,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Hathaway Inc acquired a new position in NVR during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $70,568,000. 84.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NVR in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised NVR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $4,900.00 to $6,300.00 in a report on Friday, December 8th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,572,412.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Eugene James Bredow sold 687 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,711.73, for a total transaction of $3,923,958.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,851 shares in the company, valued at $10,572,412.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Daniel David Malzahn sold 1,123 shares of NVR stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $5,500.70, for a total transaction of $6,177,286.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 11,450 shares in the company, valued at $62,983,015. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 10,038 shares of company stock valued at $61,248,065. 8.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVR Stock Down 0.5 %

NVR stock opened at $6,912.71 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $21.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.55 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 6.45, a quick ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. NVR, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4,590.00 and a twelve month high of $7,075.00. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6,386.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6,217.43.

NVR (NYSE:NVR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The construction company reported $125.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $115.60 by $9.66. NVR had a net margin of 17.05% and a return on equity of 41.75%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $118.51 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that NVR, Inc. will post 462.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVR declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 9th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to buy up to 4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About NVR

NVR, Inc operates as a homebuilder in the United States. The company operates through, Homebuilding and Mortgage Banking segments. It engages in the construction and sale of single-family detached homes, townhomes, and condominium buildings under the Ryan Homes, NVHomes, and Heartland Homes names. The company markets its Ryan Homes products to first-time and first-time move-up buyers; and NVHomes and Heartland Homes products to move-up and luxury buyers.

