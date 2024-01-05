Xponance Inc. Buys 108 Shares of Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in Teledyne Technologies Incorporated (NYSE:TDY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,116 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Teledyne Technologies were worth $2,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,098,739 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $2,409,817,000 after buying an additional 64,262 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 5.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,856,247 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,585,342,000 after acquiring an additional 196,915 shares during the period. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,717,685 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,086,830,000 after acquiring an additional 60,379 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Teledyne Technologies by 1.7% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,928,047 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $792,639,000 after purchasing an additional 33,066 shares during the period. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Teledyne Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 1,254,523 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $561,224,000 after acquiring an additional 21,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on TDY shares. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Teledyne Technologies in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $530.00 price objective on the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Teledyne Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Teledyne Technologies from $455.00 to $522.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 22nd. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Teledyne Technologies in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $495.00 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teledyne Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $517.67.

In other Teledyne Technologies news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of Teledyne Technologies stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 40,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,907,110.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Sue Main sold 9,461 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $421.34, for a total transaction of $3,986,297.74. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 40,127 shares in the company, valued at $16,907,110.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Cynthia Y. Belak sold 5,389 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $409.52, for a total value of $2,206,903.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 4,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,043,914.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,766 shares of company stock worth $29,178,338. Company insiders own 2.14% of the company’s stock.

Teledyne Technologies stock opened at $438.34 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company’s 50-day moving average is $406.27 and its 200-day moving average is $404.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.69 billion, a PE ratio of 26.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.03. Teledyne Technologies Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $364.98 and a fifty-two week high of $448.71.

Teledyne Technologies (NYSE:TDY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.76 by $0.29. Teledyne Technologies had a return on equity of 10.86% and a net margin of 14.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Teledyne Technologies Incorporated will post 19.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Teledyne Technologies Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides enabling technologies for industrial growth markets in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. The company's Instrumentation segment offers monitoring and control instruments for marine, environmental, industrial, and other applications, as well as electronic test and measurement equipment; and power and communications connectivity devices for distributed instrumentation systems and sensor networks.

