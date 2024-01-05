Xponance Inc. Buys 1,412 Shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:HIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 43,629 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,412 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in The Hartford Financial Services Group were worth $3,094,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in HIG. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 8.4% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.4% during the third quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,857 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $415,000 after purchasing an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 3.9% during the second quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,734 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $269,000 after purchasing an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.3% during the second quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,321 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Simplicity Solutions LLC lifted its stake in The Hartford Financial Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Simplicity Solutions LLC now owns 5,711 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. 90.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on HIG shares. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on The Hartford Financial Services Group from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $93.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 30th. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of The Hartford Financial Services Group from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 31st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, The Hartford Financial Services Group has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.43.

NYSE HIG opened at $82.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $24.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.25, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.86. The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $64.25 and a twelve month high of $82.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

The Hartford Financial Services Group (NYSE:HIG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $2.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.34. The Hartford Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 19.05% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.17 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.44 earnings per share. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s quarterly revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 8.14 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This is an increase from The Hartford Financial Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. The Hartford Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.79%.

In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Hartford Financial Services Group news, CEO Christopher Swift sold 69,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.09, for a total transaction of $5,407,576.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,180 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,289,356.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Stephanie C. Bush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.74, for a total value of $363,700.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $731,982.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 175,208 shares of company stock worth $13,877,843. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

The Hartford Financial Services Group, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and business customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its Commercial Lines segment offers insurance coverages, including workers' compensation, property, automobile, general and professional liability, package business, umbrella, fidelity and surety, marine, livestock, and reinsurance through regional offices, branches, sales and policyholder service centers, independent retail agents and brokers, wholesale agents, and reinsurance brokers.

