Xponance Inc. Buys 431 Shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Xponance Inc. increased its stake in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 44,670 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 431 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Fortive were worth $3,313,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in Fortive in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 1,590.9% during the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 372 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 683.3% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 470 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 74.7% during the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 538 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Markets LLC increased its stake in shares of Fortive by 93.0% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 691 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. 95.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fortive Price Performance

Shares of FTV opened at $71.54 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $25.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $69.08 and a 200 day moving average of $73.07. Fortive Co. has a twelve month low of $62.70 and a twelve month high of $79.90.

Fortive Increases Dividend

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.01). Fortive had a return on equity of 11.96% and a net margin of 13.77%. The company had revenue of $1.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, November 24th were issued a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.45%. This is a boost from Fortive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.07. Fortive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.73%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FTV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Fortive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Mizuho decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Fortive from $79.00 to $73.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of Fortive in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $91.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Fortive from $83.00 to $76.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.15.

Fortive Profile

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

