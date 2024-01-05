Xponance Inc. Grows Position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) by 2.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 34,077 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Ameren were worth $2,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Impact Partnership Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Ameren during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ameren in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ameren by 218.2% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ameren in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameren during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 77.77% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total transaction of $250,696.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,373,851.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Ameren news, Director Rafael Flores sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.65, for a total value of $116,475.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,007 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,993.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 3,244 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.28, for a total value of $250,696.32. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 198,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,373,851.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on AEE shares. Evercore ISI cut Ameren from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Ameren from $80.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Guggenheim decreased their price objective on shares of Ameren from $85.00 to $75.00 in a report on Monday, October 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Ameren from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Ameren from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.89.

Shares of AEE stock opened at $73.91 on Friday. Ameren Co. has a 12 month low of $69.71 and a 12 month high of $91.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a current ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.86 and its 200 day moving average is $78.85.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.80 by $0.07. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 14.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.74 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ameren Co. will post 4.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 12th. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.27%.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

