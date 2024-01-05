Xponance Inc. Has $2.79 Million Holdings in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

Xponance Inc. increased its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Free Report) by 0.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 91,101 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Weyerhaeuser were worth $2,793,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Weyerhaeuser by 49.6% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 356,313 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,736,000 after purchasing an additional 118,152 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 93.9% during the 2nd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 4,020 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,947 shares during the last quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 90.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 6,625 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Weyerhaeuser by 2.3% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 61,774,884 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,070,076,000 after acquiring an additional 1,385,408 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp purchased a new position in shares of Weyerhaeuser in the second quarter valued at about $229,000. Institutional investors own 79.54% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,560,357.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO David M. Wold sold 923 shares of Weyerhaeuser stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total value of $28,271.49. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 60,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,851,154.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Devin W. Stockfish sold 29,008 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.54, for a total transaction of $1,001,936.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 711,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $24,560,357.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,277 shares of company stock worth $1,353,775. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

WY has been the topic of several recent research reports. Raymond James lowered Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Weyerhaeuser from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Weyerhaeuser in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Weyerhaeuser from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Weyerhaeuser presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Weyerhaeuser Price Performance

NYSE:WY opened at $33.59 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $32.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.09. The firm has a market cap of $24.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.61 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.79. Weyerhaeuser has a one year low of $27.65 and a one year high of $36.00.

Weyerhaeuser Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 87.36%.

About Weyerhaeuser

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

