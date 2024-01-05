Xponance Inc. Increases Stock Position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 2.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,349 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 443 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Dover were worth $2,560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in Dover by 81,571.2% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 7,997,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,180,792,000 after acquiring an additional 7,987,448 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $167,153,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Dover by 8.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,992,891 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,126,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,365 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Dover by 112.1% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,902,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $257,597,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005,470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Dover during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $126,175,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DOV has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho reduced their target price on Dover from $165.00 to $162.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Dover from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Dover from $171.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Dover from $149.00 to $145.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.92.

Dover Price Performance

DOV opened at $148.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.72 billion, a PE ratio of 20.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50-day moving average is $142.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.74. Dover Co. has a 1 year low of $127.25 and a 1 year high of $160.66.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.02. Dover had a return on equity of 26.23% and a net margin of 12.09%. The company had revenue of $2.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.23 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 8.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dover Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 30th were paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.02%.

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other Dover news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total value of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 14,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.00, for a total transaction of $1,988,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,103,196. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 664 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.64, for a total value of $94,048.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,333 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $755,366.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in aftermarket vehicle service, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Stories

