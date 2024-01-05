Xponance Inc. Purchases 174 Shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

Xponance Inc. grew its position in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,622 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $3,261,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HUBS. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in HubSpot during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Smithfield Trust Co grew its position in HubSpot by 60.5% during the 2nd quarter. Smithfield Trust Co now owns 61 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in HubSpot by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Quarry LP now owns 91 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the 1st quarter worth approximately $49,000. 87.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at HubSpot

In other HubSpot news, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares in the company, valued at $17,519,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $562.68, for a total value of $4,782,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 545,950 shares in the company, valued at $307,195,146. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Kathryn Bueker sold 179 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total value of $89,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,038 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,519,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 43,246 shares of company stock worth $21,068,155. 4.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

HubSpot Trading Down 0.6 %

HUBS opened at $530.25 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $26.69 billion, a PE ratio of -147.29 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 2.35, a current ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business has a 50 day moving average of $497.90 and a 200-day moving average of $504.95. HubSpot, Inc. has a 52 week low of $267.99 and a 52 week high of $593.53.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The software maker reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.42) by $0.38. The business had revenue of $557.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $533.70 million. HubSpot had a negative return on equity of 7.34% and a negative net margin of 8.67%. Equities research analysts predict that HubSpot, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HUBS has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on HubSpot from $485.00 to $560.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Bank of America raised their price target on HubSpot from $635.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Mizuho raised their price target on HubSpot from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 7th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on HubSpot from $610.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on HubSpot from $600.00 to $550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $585.57.

About HubSpot

HubSpot, Inc provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes marketing, sales, service, and content management systems, as well as integrated applications, such as search engine optimization, blogging, website content management, messaging, chatbots, social media, marketing automation, email, predictive lead scoring, sales productivity, knowledge base, commerce, conversation routing, video hosting, ticketing and helpdesk tools, customer NPS surveys, analytics, and reporting.

