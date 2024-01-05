Xponance Inc. Purchases 581 Shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB)

Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of M&T Bank Co. (NYSE:MTB – Free Report) by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 21,794 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 581 shares during the quarter. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in M&T Bank were worth $2,756,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of M&T Bank during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in M&T Bank by 1,980.0% during the 2nd quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. RVW Wealth LLC bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new stake in M&T Bank in the first quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in M&T Bank during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Institutional investors own 82.86% of the company’s stock.

M&T Bank Stock Up 1.3 %

M&T Bank stock opened at $136.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. M&T Bank Co. has a twelve month low of $108.53 and a twelve month high of $161.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $128.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $127.82.

M&T Bank Dividend Announcement

M&T Bank ( NYSE:MTB Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The financial services provider reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.88 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. M&T Bank had a return on equity of 13.13% and a net margin of 24.81%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.83 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that M&T Bank Co. will post 15.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 30th. M&T Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 34,545 shares in the company, valued at $4,604,157.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other M&T Bank news, CFO Daryl N. Bible purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $111.04 per share, with a total value of $555,200.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 32,876 shares in the company, valued at $3,650,551.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John P. Barnes sold 16,378 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.28, for a total transaction of $2,182,859.84. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,604,157.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 80,122 shares of company stock worth $10,539,328 over the last 90 days. 0.97% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on MTB shares. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of M&T Bank from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com downgraded M&T Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th. Odeon Capital Group downgraded shares of M&T Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $133.65 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on shares of M&T Bank from $136.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $145.67.

M&T Bank Profile

(Free Report)

M&T Bank Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Manufacturers and Traders Trust Company and Wilmington Trust, National Association that offer retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company's Business Banking segment offers deposit, lending, cash management, and other financial services to small businesses and professionals.

