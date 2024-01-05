Xponance Inc. Raises Holdings in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Xponance Inc. raised its stake in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Free Report) by 1.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,379 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $2,627,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 102,432.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,947,083 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $352,422,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,184 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth about $153,787,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avery Dennison by 12.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,342,715 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,261,478,000 after buying an additional 787,201 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 38.5% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,316,506 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $397,974,000 after buying an additional 643,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Avery Dennison by 34.0% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,216,189 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $396,543,000 after buying an additional 561,810 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AVY opened at $195.68 on Friday. Avery Dennison Co. has a 1 year low of $158.93 and a 1 year high of $203.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $183.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 0.93.

Avery Dennison ( NYSE:AVY Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The industrial products company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.03. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 5.83% and a return on equity of 29.38%. The company had revenue of $2.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Co. will post 7.86 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 6th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.66%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 5th. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.45%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $200.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 25th. Citigroup downgraded Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $197.00 to $214.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Bank of America lowered Avery Dennison from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $208.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $201.00 to $214.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $215.13.

Avery Dennison Corporation operates as materials science and digital identification solutions company. It provides branding and information labeling solutions, including pressure-sensitive materials, radio-frequency identification (RFID) inlays and tags, and various converted products and solutions. The company designs and manufactures a range of labeling and functional materials that enhance branded packaging, carry or display information that connects the physical and the digital, and improve customers' product performance.

